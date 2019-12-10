MARRON--Donald B. Don Marron was a friend and mentor. He cared deeply about MoMA and worked tirelessly to gain the rights to our building and expand the museum's gallery space. He was a brilliant businessman, a lover of modern art and a loyal friend to artists. I especially appreciated that he was a founding supporter of the Art for Justice Fund. I send my heartfelt sympathy to Catie, William, Serena, Jennifer, Donald, Jr., and their families. Agnes Gund
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019