MARRON--Donald B. It is with tremendous sadness that the leadership of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center marks the passing of Donald B. Marron, a member of MSK's Board of Overseers since 1992. Through his steadfast institutional support as a board member, Don, as he was known to colleagues and friends, helped guide MSK through an era of unprecedented expansion and extraordinary leadership in medicine. A dedicated philanthropist who also served as President of the Museum of Modern Art and a director for the Partnership for New York City, Marron worked with MSK board chair Douglas A. "Sandy" Warner III to marshal more resources and raise new funding that allowed MSK to build the Mortimer B. Zuckerman Research Center, which opened in 2006 and doubled the institution's number of researchers. Among his many contributions to MSK, Marron and his wife, Catherine C. "Catie" Marron, donated to establish the Donald B. and Catherine C. Marron Cancer Metabolism Center, where MSK investigators seek to understand abnormal pathways of metabolism in cancer cells, toward the goal of developing new therapies to target these pathways and prevent the growth of cancer cells. Founded in 2012, the laboratory has contributed to more than 50 collaborative publications from the MSK scientific community, and has helped train over 100 graduate and postdoctoral students in the field of metabolomics. Over the years, Marron's generous gifts to MSK have also supported The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering, the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center, the Paul Marks Prize for Excellence, the Marathon Fund, and the Integrative Medicine Service. Don Marron will be remembered for his deep commitment to supporting MSK's mission of developing new advances in cancer care and research. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Catherine, and the entire Marron family. Scott M. Stuart, Chairman, Boards of Overseers and Managers Craig B. Thompson, President and CEO Lisa DeAngelis, Physician-in-Chief Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019

