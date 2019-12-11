MARRON--Donald B. Members of The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art are saddened by the passing of Donald B. Marron. He was a valued member of the International Council from 1984-1995, and a stalwart leader of The Museum of Modern Art. His generous contributions to the Museum, the Council, and throughout the community are very much respected and admired. Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Catie, their children Serena and William, and Don's children Jennifer and Donald, Jr. Agnes Gund, Chair Sharon Percy Rockefeller, President Jo Carole Lauder, President Emerita Beatrix Medinger, Vice Chair William L. Bernhard, Secretary The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019