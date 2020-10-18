1/
DONALD MELANSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELANSON--Donald E., passed away on October 14, 2020. Don enjoyed a successful career in magazine and newspaper sales and for 28 years served The New York Times as a Managing Director Advertising. A man of many achievements and definite opinions he would want to be remembered most as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He succeeded and is treasured that way by his wife, Anne, and four sons Adam, Scott, Curtiss (Mary) and Bradford (Virginia) and grandchildren Gianna, Alexandra, Tyler, Jacalyn, Grace Anne and Amanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 1pm at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Ave.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved