DONALD MELANSON

MELANSON--Donald E., passed away on October 14, 2020. Don enjoyed a successful career in magazine and newspaper sales and for 28 years served The New York Times as a Managing Director Advertising. A man of many achievements and definite opinions he would want to be remembered most as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He succeeded and is treasured that way by his wife, Anne, and four sons Adam, Scott, Curtiss (Mary) and Bradford (Virginia) and grandchildren Gianna, Alexandra, Tyler, Jacalyn, Grace Anne and Amanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 1pm at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Ave.





