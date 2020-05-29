MOORE--Rev. Donald J., S.J., on May 27, 2020. Loved and cherished by twelve nieces and nephews, many grand-nieces and nephews, and his Jesuit brothers. Longtime professor of theology at Fordham University. Arrangements are private. Interment at Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. A public memorial Mass will be held for his family, friends, and colleagues at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, New York, NY 10028. For information contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, (718) 654-0500.





