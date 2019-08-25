NELSON--Donald. On Wednesday, July 10th, 2019, Donald Nelson died peacefully in his home in New York City at the age of 79. Born March 24, 1940 in Franklin Square, Long Island, son of Emil Nelson and Mary (Malouf) Nelson, grandson of beloved Rose Malouf and nephew of Margaret Malouf. He is survived by beloved Aunt Veronica Malouf and many cousins. A licensed psychoanalyst, clinical social worker, teacher, member of the NAAP with a psychoanalytic, psychotherapy and coaching practice for over 30 years; two Master's degrees from NYU; served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam war, counseled combat veterans as Director of Support Services for the Veterans Leadership Program; achieved the highest rank of Distinguished Toastmaster from Toastmasters International, accomplished author and mentor to hundreds of adoring professionals and dear friends in the areas of leadership, public speaking and speech writing. Memorial will be held at St. Mark's Church in the Bowery, 131 East 10th Street (at 2nd Avenue), New York City, 3-6pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ( )



