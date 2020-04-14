Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Philip McComb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1936 - 2020

Donald Philip McComb (January 14, 1936 - April 7, 2020)



While leaving his apartment on East 87th Street in the City he loved for the last time, Don said to a dear friend "We can only move forward".

This is how Don faced many of the challenges he endured during his later years.



Don passed away from the Coronavirus in the early morning of April 7th, 2020.



Don was born to David and Hazel Hughes McComb in Manchester, Connecticut on January 14, 1936. He graduated from Northfield Mount Herman in Massachusetts in 1954. He then went back to Connecticut to study at Yale University where he graduated in 1958. Don spent a short time in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in May of 1959. He spoke fondly of his work at Chung Chi College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong where he made life-long friends.



Don loved his friends and family equally. If you were a friend, you were family. Don pre-deceased the love of his life, Frank James Joe. They lived the life they wanted to live together for 44 years. They traveled, dined with friends, went to shows, loved having visitors, and showing off New York City. They had a fun and fulfilling life together. Don leaves behind his sister, Susan McComb Powers of Cape Cod. Don's brother, Bruce McComb of Marblehead passed in 2014. Don will be missed by Bruce's sons, Jonathan McComb of Denver, David McComb of Marblehead, and Christopher McComb. Don's nieces, Nancy Powers Libby of Vermont and Diane Powers Day of Massachusetts are saddened to lose their "Uncle Duck." Frank's niece, Jennifer Crombie of New Jersey, also carries Don in her heart.



Much of what shaped Don's life in New York was his involvement with MasterVoices, a New York City-based performing arts organization that celebrates singing and the art of musical storytelling. As important was the volunteer work he did with God's Love We Deliver, a non-sectarian organization that provides meals for people with serious illnesses who are unable to cook for themselves.



Please celebrate Don's life in your unique way. Donations are gratefully accepted in Don's memory at:



God's Love We Deliver: https://www.glwd.org/

MasterVoices: https://www.mastervoices.org/



