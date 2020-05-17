RALSTON--Donald Lee, passed away in Boynton Beach, Florida, on May 1, 2020, with his devoted and loving wife, Carole, by his side. He is survived by Carole, his sons, Jim and Harry Ralston, his daughter and son-in-law, Ilene and David Grossman, and his grandchildren, Jack, Jonah, and Jesse Grossman, and Nicholas and Natalie Ralston. Donald was born in 1929 in Brooklyn. He attended Polly Prep and graduated Syracuse University with a degree in physics. He was a 90 day wonder during the Korean War, and served as an Ensign in the Navy. He was President of Paramount Electric in Manhattan. He proposed to Carole at the Water Wheel Inn restaurant and won her heart. They stood by each other with love and good humor these past61 years. He was a lifelong New York Jets fan, against all odds. A tennis player for the last 50 years. And a good friend to a small group of tennis buddies devoted to each other well past their tennis days. But anyone who knew Donald came to discover that he was an extraordinary man leading an ordinary life. Donald stood out from the limits and expectations of his generation with an early, keen interest in philosophy. He studied and wrote about Erich Fromm, moved on to Carlos Castaneda, and finally settled into a lifelong interest in and quiet practice of Zen. From it he changed aspects of who he was. Donald's rare feat was to live the philosophy he studied. To change himself. To find the humor the Buddha saw, as well as the humor in a really funny joke. He found small pleasures in life and valued them more than status, which he dismissed. He took care of his health, meditating, doing yoga, taking supplements and jogging before people understood what those were; and lived in good form till his last months. Donald loved his family. He loved animals throughout his days. He faced adversities with philosophical wisdom and renewed spirit to move forward. He took devoted care of his mother in her last days, and wrote long letters to his children when they were away. He went through life taking an interest in things, and always found the best take on everyone. It was rare to hear him complain. He was a lifelong Democrat and became more liberal the older he got and the more he had. Donald Ralston offered peace and sanity and calm and a laugh to everyone who had the pleasure to know him. Donations can be made in his name to Doctors Without Borders.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.