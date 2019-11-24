RECHLER--Donald. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Donald Rechler, beloved husband of Judith. Donald was a true leader and exhibited a deep passion for Jewish philanthropy and helping our communities. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Judith; to his sons Mitchell (Debra), Mark (Jacqueline), and Glen (Tracey); to his grandchildren; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019