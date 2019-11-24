RECHLER--Donald. It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Donald Rechler. Dad was the patriarch of our family. We all looked to him for his guidance and support. Dad was a force like no other, an absolute one of a kind. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, the New York Giants and of course, Ziggy with all his heart. He went above and beyond for his family and friends. He offered help before you realized you needed it. So many relied on him for guidance and support in difficult times. He was a beloved mentor to his family, friends, and colleagues and touched so many lives with his wisdom, understanding and love. Dad gave us so many memories and a lifetime of stories to share with each other. Dad along with his wife Judy led by example how to have a life well lived, filled with love. His legacy lives on with his grandchildren, Willi, Benjamin, Jade, Milo, Dylan, Sasha and Ruby. He was so very proud of each one of them and wanted nothing more than to spend hours talking and kvelling about them. Our hearts are broken. We will miss him forever. Mitchell, Debbie, Glenn, Tracey, Mark and Jackie



