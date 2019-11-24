RECHLER--Donald. It is with deep sympathy that Rechler Equity Partners announces the passing of co- founding partner, Donald Rechler. You will always be remembered as a revered pioneer of real estate development on Long Island, a passionate philanthropist and had a profound love for life and family. Your impact as a leader, innovator and visionary are embedded into the fabric of Rechler Equity Partners culture. The sense of values and ethics you carried each and every day will forever guide our company's future. What you've accomplished will serve as ongoing inspiration. While you may have left us, your spirit will live with us forever. You will be greatly missed. Rechler Equity Partners



