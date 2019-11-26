DONALD RECHLER

Guest Book
  • "Dear Judy and family .. Herb and l were so sadden to..."
    - Rita Krauss
Obituary
Send Flowers

RECHLER--Donald. Our firm was very saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, Donald Rechler. Donald was not only brilliant, but more important, a real mensch. He was adored and beloved by his son, Mitchell, and his nephew, Gregg, both of whom are dear friends who we greatly admire and respect. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them, to Donald's wife, Judy, to Mitchell's brothers, Glenn and Mark, and to the entire family. Herrick, Feinstein LLP
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.