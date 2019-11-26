RECHLER--Donald. Our firm was very saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, Donald Rechler. Donald was not only brilliant, but more important, a real mensch. He was adored and beloved by his son, Mitchell, and his nephew, Gregg, both of whom are dear friends who we greatly admire and respect. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them, to Donald's wife, Judy, to Mitchell's brothers, Glenn and Mark, and to the entire family. Herrick, Feinstein LLP
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019