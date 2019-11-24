REIMAN--Donald H., born May 17, 1934, died November 20, 2019. He was one of the premier Percy Bysshe Shelley scholars of the 20th Century and helped to shape the fields of British Romanticism and Textual Scholarship. He was the heart and soul of the Keats-Shelley Association of America for many years and mentor to several generation of teachers and scholars. There will be an interment and memorial service on January 4 at the First Presbyterian Church, Newark, DE.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019