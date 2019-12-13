ROSENTHAL--Donald M., passed peacefully at home in Manhattan on December 7, 2019 at age 94. Honors graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School, World War II veteran, 1947 graduate of the Wharton School, and retired partner of Hertz Herson & Co., CPAs. Survived by his adored wife of 70 years, Janice, daughter, Cathy, son and daughter-in- law, Bob and Anne, grandchildren, Daniel (and Lena), David, Michael (and Adi), Laura and Jennifer, and great-granddaughter, Emma. Memorial observances are private. Donations in Don's memory may be made to the Central Park Conservancy.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 13, 2019