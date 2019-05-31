ROSS--Donald, J., age 88, of Nyack, NY, died peacefully on May 29. Loving and adored husband of Judith (Goldstein), father of Elizabeth (Andrew) and Emily (Jon), and grandfather of James, Julia, Lydia, Ethan, and Oscar. A United States Army veteran, he was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of William & Mary, where he competed on baseball, tennis, and swim teams. After receiving his JD from Columbia Law School, he became a founding partner of Ross & Gess (later Krashes, Ross, Gess & Brown). He also served as a village justice, school board member, and active participant in Democratic politics. A celebration of Donald's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on May 31, 2019