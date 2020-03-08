Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD RYNNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RYNNE--Donald. Donald George Rynne, on February 25, 2020, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at age of 96. He was a loving husband who passed away with his wife Regina by his side. Donald was born on October 26, 1923 in Scarsdale, NY. He attended All Hallows High School and Columbia University Served in WWII, held the dual rating of Army Air Corps Pilot and Naval Aviator. He served in the European, North African, Middle Eastern and China Burma India Theatres of operation and landed the first operational military aircraft in Saudi Arabia. In 1953, Donald founded Donald G. Rynne & Co., Inc. a New York registered company, which represented and opened doors for entities seeking to do business in the Middle East, Orient and the U.S. During his tour of duty in the Persian Gulf Command, he became close to and represented a number of cabinet members and ruling families in the region. These contacts hailed from such countries as Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia. Donald's connections and affirmations with the ruling families in the Middle East resulted in his lifelong career in oil and gas leases and contracts throughout the region leading to his negotiating joint ventures and other business activities with major corporations such as Grumman Aircraft, UniRoyal, Archer Daniels Midland, Borden, Inc., Petrolane and Friedrich, among others. Among his many achievements, Donald developed the concept of a 'Dry Dock" in the Persian Gulf, which is presently located in Dubai. Assisted in developing the concept of bagging cement at destination ports rather than at point of origin, doubling bulk cement shipped at tremendous savings. Aided Intra Bank, the largest local bank in the Middle East, to establish their branch in New York. Brought a number of Japanese companies into the Middle East such as Komatsu, Mitsui, and Sony, among others, and produced the first armored and stretched cars for various rules of the Middle East. A native New Yorker, Donald has held directorships with the American International Petroleum Corporation (1974-2001) and the Lebanese American University (1997- 2003). He also served as Governor of the Metropolitan Club of New York (1994-1998). He was the founding member of the Noah Society of New York. He was an American Patriot and a surviving member of the Greatest Generation. He was predeceased by his Father Edwin, Mother Ella and Sister Bernice. He is survived by his wife Regina. Donations in Donald's memory can be made to The Independence Fund.



