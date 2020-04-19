DONALD SOREL

SOREL--Donald. All of us at Collegiate School are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend, Don Sorel, head of the Music Department and a cherished member of the faculty for 38 years. In that time, he made music a central part of the school curriculum, enlivened school events with his consummate musicianship, and inspired generations of students. To Terri, Jason, Jeffrey, and Alex, to the rest of his family, and to all who were fortunate to have known him, we extend our deepest condolences.   Jonathan Youngwood '85 President Lee M. Levison Headmaster
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020
