TEPPER--Donald Mark, passed away at home on April 3, after a long illness. Don grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Columbia Prep School where he played varsity basketball. He later graduated from Hobart College with a degree in economics. Don went on to become a successful dress designer and had a long and prosperous career. Throughout his life, he was loved for his kindness and generosity. He was a true gentleman and will be sorely missed by all who knew him, including all his neighbors both in Manhattan and Fire Island. Don is survived by his loving wife, Francine, his brother, Michael and his wife, two nieces, Amy Steinberg and Jill Capasso, one great-neice and four great-nephews.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020