1939 - 2020

Donald Troy Sheldon Junior was born October 27, 1939 in Malvern Arkansas and died August 11, 2020 in Aventura Florida of complications due to Coronavirus. He was 80 years old.



Don started his career at United Parcel Service. He then returned home to help run the family wood manufacturing business in Malvern, The Sheldon Manufacturing Company until it closed. He then moved to Memphis, TN with his wife and family to begin work in the municipal bond business at United Municipal Investment Corporation (UMIC). In about 1970 he moved to New York, NY to open a branch of UMIC.



In 1972 he started his own municipal bond company, Donald Sheldon and Co, where he was most well-

known for having purchased New York City bonds during the City's financial crisis. On September 4th, 1980 he created Donald Sheldon Group, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fl. Subsidiary companies included Donald Sheldon & Company, NY Muni Fund, and Data Station Systems. Donald Sheldon Group had branches in NYC, Houston, Los Angeles and Hawaii. At its peak, DS and Co employed over 100 people in five offices around the country.



In 1982, he was awarded a Key to New York City from then Mayor Ed Koch for having helped the City through bankruptcy by buying up NYC bonds.



In 1985 DS &Co was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and ultimately closed because of their investigation. Don was proud that all of his customers were made whole even while he fought the closure of his company for the next 10 years.



His love of life was infectious. He enjoyed flying his Mooney 231 airplane, motorcycling, SCUBA diving, sailing, body surfing and anything to do with the ocean. His favorite vacations were the ones he spent with his three daughters in Hawaii, skiing in CA and CO, bareboat chartering in FL and the Virgin Islands. He was passionate about politics and was the Chair of the Broward County Libertarian Party from approximately 2010 to2015.



He is survived by his first wife, Mary Alice Veitch, their three daughters, Therese Sheldon and her husband Carlos Faris, Monica DePrat and Amy Sheldon and her husband James A. Nelson, and his wife, Linda C. Sheldon and three grandchildren. The family will hold a private service to spread his ashes in the ocean at a future date.

