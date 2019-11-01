VLACK--Donald John. Son of John and Rose Vlack, died of leukemia at the age of 87 on October 15th. A painter, writer and designer, his real life's work was his passion for architecture, jazz, ballet, African sculpture, travel, delicious food and hard-fought aesthetic opinions. He is survived by his children, Nicholas, Nina, and Alexis; his grandchildren, Basil, Felix, and Cecily; his sister, Jessica; and his cousins, the Stevens family. A memorial will be announced in the future. In the meantime, he'd want you to go out and see, hear, or make something beautiful.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 1, 2019