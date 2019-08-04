DONNA DIETERLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA DIETERLE.
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DIETERLE--Donna, of Manhattan, New York, aged 69, on August 1, 2019. Loving wife of her late husband, Rich. Devoted mother of Raina and Rick, sister of Louise and Ken. Grandmother to Tessa, Sienna, Reese, and Luca. Also survived by her nieces and nephew. Donna had a distinguished 30 year career in banking. She was a senior executive of Wachovia National Bank, previously holding senior management positions at First Union and Citibank. She was a respected leader and colleague, who was passionate about furthering the careers of others. She was charitable, compassionate, and admired by all that knew her. She loved spending days in the city with her grandchildren, traveling with family and friends, and summer weekends at the beach. Her family was her light, who she loved with all her heart and who could not have loved her more. Service Monday, August 5th, 12 noon at "The Riverside," 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Donations in her memory may be made to: University of Maryland School of Medicine Trauma Lung Resource Fund. medschool.umaryland. edu/Lung-Healing-Program.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon