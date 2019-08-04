DIETERLE--Donna, of Manhattan, New York, aged 69, on August 1, 2019. Loving wife of her late husband, Rich. Devoted mother of Raina and Rick, sister of Louise and Ken. Grandmother to Tessa, Sienna, Reese, and Luca. Also survived by her nieces and nephew. Donna had a distinguished 30 year career in banking. She was a senior executive of Wachovia National Bank, previously holding senior management positions at First Union and Citibank. She was a respected leader and colleague, who was passionate about furthering the careers of others. She was charitable, compassionate, and admired by all that knew her. She loved spending days in the city with her grandchildren, traveling with family and friends, and summer weekends at the beach. Her family was her light, who she loved with all her heart and who could not have loved her more. Service Monday, August 5th, 12 noon at "The Riverside," 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Donations in her memory may be made to: University of Maryland School of Medicine Trauma Lung Resource Fund. medschool.umaryland. edu/Lung-Healing-Program.



