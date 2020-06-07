JOHNSON--Donna Jean. 63, artist, Special Olympian and Down Syndrome angel, died May 6, 2020 in Boston of COVID-19. Donna was a multi-sport gold medalist in Bowling and Track & Field, and found a haven at Gate- way Arts in Brookline, MA 25 years ago, where she explored her talents and became a celebrated painter and acclaimed artist. Donna was a sweet, happy and gentle soul, while maintaining her sense of mischief and humor. She loved music, dancing, singing, jacuzzi's, popsicles, babies, "party dinners" and was always ready to "go out." Donna's biggest pleasure was traveling the country to visit her siblings and spending active weekends in Winthrop with her sister and protector, Shirley O'Neil, socializing, attending Mass, visiting cousins and developing a friendship with Joyce Gourdoupi. Donna was born November 4, 1956 in Miami, FL to Lee P. Johnson of Ackworth, NH and Katherine R. McDonough Johnson of Norwood, MA, whom have predeceased her. She is survived by siblings Mary Ellen Johnson, Richard Johnson, Judith Keefe (William), Shirley O'Neil, Beverly Penzell, twin Ronald Johnson (Stephanie), John Johnson and Cynthia Magnole (Anthony); nieces Tina Huron (Jon) and Jessica Bollhoefer (Andrew); nephew Michael Magnole (Kim) and great-nephews Logan Bollhoefer and Charles Bollhoefer. Donna spent her early years with her Aunt Del, cousin Beverly McMillian and her children: Todd, Peter, Cindy and Lisa. Donna, we will forever miss you and the fun you brought to life. Family preference for memorial contributions for Donna Jean is to please support www.gatewayarts.org in Brookline, MA.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.