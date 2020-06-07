DONNA JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON--Donna Jean. 63, artist, Special Olympian and Down Syndrome angel, died May 6, 2020 in Boston of COVID-19. Donna was a multi-sport gold medalist in Bowling and Track & Field, and found a haven at Gate- way Arts in Brookline, MA 25 years ago, where she explored her talents and became a celebrated painter and acclaimed artist. Donna was a sweet, happy and gentle soul, while maintaining her sense of mischief and humor. She loved music, dancing, singing, jacuzzi's, popsicles, babies, "party dinners" and was always ready to "go out." Donna's biggest pleasure was traveling the country to visit her siblings and spending active weekends in Winthrop with her sister and protector, Shirley O'Neil, socializing, attending Mass, visiting cousins and developing a friendship with Joyce Gourdoupi. Donna was born November 4, 1956 in Miami, FL to Lee P. Johnson of Ackworth, NH and Katherine R. McDonough Johnson of Norwood, MA, whom have predeceased her. She is survived by siblings Mary Ellen Johnson, Richard Johnson, Judith Keefe (William), Shirley O'Neil, Beverly Penzell, twin Ronald Johnson (Stephanie), John Johnson and Cynthia Magnole (Anthony); nieces Tina Huron (Jon) and Jessica Bollhoefer (Andrew); nephew Michael Magnole (Kim) and great-nephews Logan Bollhoefer and Charles Bollhoefer. Donna spent her early years with her Aunt Del, cousin Beverly McMillian and her children: Todd, Peter, Cindy and Lisa. Donna, we will forever miss you and the fun you brought to life. Family preference for memorial contributions for Donna Jean is to please support www.gatewayarts.org in Brookline, MA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 26, 2020
Donna was such a treasure!! I had the pleasure of working with her at Gateway Arts and she was always such a sweetheart. She was a talented artist, a hard worker, and always had a great sense of humor. Her warm and loving spirit will be missed!
Erica Sutherland
Friend
May 26, 2020
I know that even though you have a loss, you still have some great memories. I hope those memories will give you comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
May 24, 2020
Donna Jean Johnson was an amazing young lady. She was funny. And so very smart and talented. Those of us who knew Donna are the lucky one to have known her and had her in our lifes. She will be miss and will always be remembered and in our hearts ♥ RIP Donna Jean.
Maxie Magnole
Friend
May 24, 2020
Donna was an amazing artist, woman, stylish dresser, warm individual whm I worked with for over 20 years at Gateway Arts in Brookline, a stdio art center for individuals with special needs. Both Donna and her enthusiastic supportive family brought joy and great art to all.
We celebrate her life and art at Gatewayarts.org and will honor her and the family in June on our website with the Beverly Bernson award. Rae Edelson, Director Gateway Arts
rae edelson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved