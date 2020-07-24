1949 - 2020

JONES-Donna Mae Teresa Cole. February 17, 1949 – May 27, 2020. Donna passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family after battling COPD.



Donna was born to Doris Waite and Edwin Cole in Rome, NY. Her sisters included Lynda, Bonnie (Gerwig), Barbara (Cutrie), and Karen (Snyder) who christened her "Gaah" at a young age because she couldn't pronounce Donna. The family settled in Oneida where Donna graduated from Oneida High School in 1967.



Donna worked at Oneida Limited, Die Molding, and Rome State School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps serving in communications and intelligence from May 1968 until her honorable discharge in May 1970. She remained in the Marine Corps Reserve until May 1974.



While in the Marines, she met John Jones, whom she married on June 3, 1972. They made a home with John's parents, Bernice and Fraymond Jones in Brooklyn and had five children: Danette, Nicole, Tanya, Jonathan, and Jason. Along the way, Tanya Regine Victor became like a surrogate daughter.



The family relocated to Central Islip, NY in 1979 where they were active at St. John of God Catholic Church. Donna was a member of Christian Mothers, she volunteered for Bingo and other church activities, taught religious instruction at CCD, and served as a Girl Scout troop leader. She enjoyed needlepoint, crochet, chatting on the phone with family and friends, making holiday magnets and ornaments, singing along to her favorite songs, road trips, cooking out, going to concerts, and attending Broadway musicals.



Donna returned to work in the mid-1980s in custodial services, then for Waldbaum's, a credit union at Pilgrim State Psychiatric Hospital, and Suffolk County Transportation. In 1996, Donna separated from John and relocated the family to Marcy, NY. There, she was employed at Nice-n-Easy, Fastrac, and finally as a home healthcare aid at Upstate Cerebral Palsy, from where she retired in 2016.



Upon her passing, Donna leaves behind an unending legacy of love. Barb Cutrie was her lifelong best-friend. Danette has three children: Ian, Steve, and Maeve. Nicole and Rob Souza de Lima raise three children in Oneida: Zachary, Joshua, and Jasmyn. Tanya and Anthony Baffa have six children: Anthony, Tobias, Luciano, Barnaby, Genovese, and Phoebe; Grandpa Chuck, Anthony's father, is a welcome addition. Jonathan shares his life with Juan Urosa in Jersey City; Jason shares his with Denise (formerly Clark); and Regine with her wife Jessica and their daughter Jamison in Central Islip. Her Aunt Joyce and Uncle Phil reside in Seal Beach, CA. Her in-laws include the late Douglas Cutrie, Henry Gerwig, the late Alan Snyder, Lorraine Anderson, Kashaf Haq and Margaret Jones, and Harriett and the late Irving Harrison; she has 7 nieces, 8 nephews, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.



When asked one important thing she learned from having Doris as her mom, Donna replied, "Family and God go hand and hand." She was laid to rest beside her parents at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Clinton, NY.



Please make memorial contributions to the Semper Fi Fund.

