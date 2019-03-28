Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA MORTADA. View Sign

MORTADA--Donna D. Completed her life's journey on March 23 at the Osborn in Rye, New York after residing in Dallas, Texas for fifty years. She was 86. The daughter of Chesley Earl Davis and Evelyn Tigner Davis, she was born in Normangee, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Mohamad Mortada, and her brother, Gregory Davis. She leaves her daughter, Sofia Blanchard, son-in-law, Peter P. Blanchard III, grandson, Theo Blanchard, sister, Mary Carolyn Miles, sister-in-law, Rosamay Davis, and several nieces and nephews, who will all miss her. Donna received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in English from the University of Texas , Austin and taught high school English for many years in Orange and Dallas, Texas. Thanks to her husband's work as an engineer, she ended up living in New York City, Kuwait City, Kuwait and Beirut, Lebanon during the 1960's. She was able to travel extensively in the Middle East and Europe at that time and felt those travels were the education of a lifetime. Donna loved music (Schubert and Schuman), the Metropolitan Opera, art, literature, (especially the books of William Maxwell and Alice Munro), The New Yorker magazine, coconut cake and gardening. She was a volunteer with the I Have A Dream Foundation because she deeply believed in the power of education to transform lives. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the I Have A Dream Foundation, New York, NY or Greenwood Gardens, Short Hills, NJ. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

