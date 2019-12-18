Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA NIVES. View Sign Service Information Park West Riverside Chapel 333 Amsterdam Ave New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-3600 Send Flowers Obituary

NIVES--Donna. Donna Nives, passed away December 15, 2019 at the age of 88 at her home in Wellington, Florida. Born and raised in Reading, PA. After graduating University of Miami, Donna settled in Manhattan and followed her artistic talents to pursue a successful career as a fashion knitwear designer. Former longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Fred Nives. Friends and relatives fondly remember their generous hospitality at wonderful celebrations, including Thanksgiving, where Donna showcased remarkable flair for her holiday decorations. They shared their love of animals and their home always contained a menagerie of dogs, horses, cats, donkeys, and birds who were like family members. An active supporter of animal welfare causes and philanthropist, Donna was a Founder of Adopt-A-Dog in Westchester and Connecticut, coming to the rescue since 1981 to help secure homes for unwanted animals. The Nives also generously funded the Bronx Zoo's "Fred and Donna Nives African Wild Dog Pavillion". Donna was an avid equestrian and member of Greenwich Riding and Trails Association (GRTA) and Bedford Riding Lanes Association (BRLA), earning countless top placing ribbons in Hunter Paces. Donna was one of the first women to earn her colors as a member of the Goldens Bridge Hounds (GBH), North Salem, NY. She is survived by niece Julie Nives (grandnieces Zoe Nives Schwartzman and Marisa Nives) and cousin Vivien Niwes Van Buren among other dear relatives and loving friends who will truly miss her. Services Thursday, December 19 at 11am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, Amsterdam Avenue and 76th Street, NYC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's memory to Adopt a Dog, 23 Cox Avenue, Armonk, NY 10504.



