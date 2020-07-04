1930 - 2020

Phoenix - Doreen Lipsit Stackel, 90, passed away on Monday night, 25 May 2020 at Phoenix Mountain Post-Acute care facility in Phoenix, AZ of pancreatic cancer. She was the first daughter of Moise Lipsit and Mary Lester. She leaves behind her sister, Stefanie Tashkovich, and her nephews, Mark and Gligor Tashkovich, all residing in New York City. She was predeceased in 1979 by her husband Milton Stackel.



Born in the Bronx, New York, Doreen always had an immediate affinity with anyone she met who was also from there. After training and working as a model, she took a job at Grossinger's Resort Hotel, the famous resort in the Catskills, where she met her future husband, Milt. Together they went on to run many country clubs in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Chicago, with Milt serving as General Manager and Doreen working as Dining Room Manager. After Milt's death at only 50, Doreen started Hospitality Hotline, an executive search agency for the hospitality industry. In 1983, she moved to Phoenix and began teaching classes at Scottsdale Community College in hospitality management. She then launched her 35-year career in print advertising sales for publications including Ballet Arizona and the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain. Doreen enjoyed her long-term relationships with clients, learning about them and promoting their businesses. She was a people-person with an unusual ability to connect with others. She could easily be spotted in her green Lincoln Town Car driving around an ever-changing Phoenix, intent on learning about new businesses and buildings. In 1992, she also worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) as a Quality Assurance Auditor, traveling globally under the codename Shadow. Her first marriage, which ended in divorce, was to Saul Rogovin, among the first Jewish major league baseball players, who had the lowest ERA in baseball in 1951 as a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.



If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.

