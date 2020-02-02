HELD--Dorian Beth Siegel. West Stockbridge, MA. Dorian Beth Siegel Held, 71, passed away 'round midnight January 26 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Dorian lived most of her life in Berkshire County, after attending high school in Stockbridge. Dorian lived as a stained glass artist before becoming a popular and successful realtor with Wheeler & Taylor. She is survived by her son, Isaac, her two nieces Alison Siegel Novara and Jill Drummond, and her step-brother, Rick Chanin of Key Largo, FL. Dorian was pre-deceased by her brother, Jeffrey Siegel. In keeping with Dorian's wishes, all services will be private.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020