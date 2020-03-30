1924 - 2020
Doris passed away on March 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Jessica, in Manhattan, at the age of 95. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and married for 58 years to her dear husband Stanley who passed away in 2001. Doris was a beautiful woman with a smile for all, who was often seen in the lovely sweaters she had knit, one of her favorite pastimes. Doris is survived by her children Jessica and Jeffrey, her son-in-law Van, four adored grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Alyson and Danielle, four loving great-granddaughters, Julia, Margot, Quinn and Lena. and her sister Mildred Kraft.
Given the current health concerns, we hope to celebrate Doris' life with family and friends at a later date. She will be remembered by many whose lives she has touched.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the , Chabad Lubavitch Upper East Side, or MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care (mjhs.org).
Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020