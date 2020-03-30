Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris B Aaron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2020

Doris passed away on March 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Jessica, in Manhattan, at the age of 95. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and married for 58 years to her dear husband Stanley who passed away in 2001. Doris was a beautiful woman with a smile for all, who was often seen in the lovely sweaters she had knit, one of her favorite pastimes. Doris is survived by her children Jessica and Jeffrey, her son-in-law Van, four adored grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Alyson and Danielle, four loving great-granddaughters, Julia, Margot, Quinn and Lena. and her sister Mildred Kraft.

Given the current health concerns, we hope to celebrate Doris' life with family and friends at a later date. She will be remembered by many whose lives she has touched.

