GOLDSTEIN--Doris Eliazon, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Doris was born in New York City in April of 1923, the daughter of the late Nissim and Miriam Eliazon. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Dr. Seymour Goldstein, and the beloved mother of Cynthia Goldstein Stockbridge. She was also the cherished aunt of David and Rosemary Strumpf and their daughters, Kenneth and Beatriz Strumpf and their sons, and Terry, Mickey, Donna, Harriet, and Sherman Goldstein and their families, and a dear cousin to Jan Barnett. Doris had an exceptional career, first as a journalist, and then as a teacher of political science at the Bronx High School of Science where she helped forge the future distinguished careers of many of her students. She then assumed the management of her husband's medical practice until his retirement and finally worked as a librarian at Temple Solel in Hollywood, FL until her own retirement. Doris had a lifelong love of literature and the arts, particularly classical music, ballet, and the theater, and she shared this love with others every chance she had. She was a regular attendee at performances throughout South Florida and at Tanglewood well into her eighties. Funeral service will be held at the Mount Judah Cemetery, 8114 Cypress Avenue, Ridgewood, NY 11385 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00am.



