MORTMAN--Doris. With deep sadness, Doris Mortman, a best selling author of 11 novels and Executive Vice President of Play for PINK, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Doris was a gifted author who wrote about different ways women relate to the world, how they grow and triumph. A passionate advocate for womens health, Doris was an integral part of Play for PINK, a leading grass roots charity benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Doris is survived by a devoted family, including her loving husband of 51 years, David, and beloved children, Lisa, Alex and Loren, and cherished granddaughters, Arielle and Mackenzie. Donations in her name can be made to Play for PINK and/or Let's Win -Pancreatic Cancer (letswinpc.org/donate). Services will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11am, at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Directors, 402 Parl Street, Hackensack, NJ, 07601. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The New York Times on July 2, 2019