MORTMAN--Doris. Play for P.I.N.K. deeply mourns the passing of Executive Vice President and dear friend, Doris Mortman. Doris was a beloved member of the PINK family who will be sorely missed by those who were lucky enough to know her. She took immense pride in the organization and its achievements in advancing breast cancer research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Our thoughts are with her devoted husband David, children Lisa, Alex and Loren, and granddaughters Arielle and Mackenzie. Donations in Doris's name can be made to Play for P.I.N.K., 28 West 44 St., #609, New York, NY 10036 or at www.playforpink.org Laura Lassman, President Executive Board of Play for P.I.N.K.
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019