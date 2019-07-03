DORIS MORTMAN

  • "Dear David and Family~ I am devastated reading this.. but..."
    - patti wasserburger nisenholz
  • "Doris will be missed every day. She was a beautiful person,..."
    - Alexandra Rosenstock
  • "Please accept my deepest condolences. May you find solace..."
  • "Sending our deepest condolences. Thinking of you at this..."
    - Michele and Gary Kronfeld
  • "Dear Family & Friends I'm so sorry for the loss of your..."
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Directors
402 Parl Street
Hackensack, NY
MORTMAN--Doris. Play for P.I.N.K. deeply mourns the passing of Executive Vice President and dear friend, Doris Mortman. Doris was a beloved member of the PINK family who will be sorely missed by those who were lucky enough to know her. She took immense pride in the organization and its achievements in advancing breast cancer research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Our thoughts are with her devoted husband David, children Lisa, Alex and Loren, and granddaughters Arielle and Mackenzie. Donations in Doris's name can be made to Play for P.I.N.K., 28 West 44 St., #609, New York, NY 10036 or at www.playforpink.org Laura Lassman, President Executive Board of Play for P.I.N.K.
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019
