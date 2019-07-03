MORTMAN--Doris. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and longtime dedicated champion Doris Mortman, Executive Vice President of Play for P.I.N.K. Doris was a treasured partner whose contributions over decades have helped fuel breast cancer research discoveries for the benefit of generations to come. Our thoughts and condolences are with her devoted husband David, beloved children and granddaughters. Donations in Doris's name can be made to Play for P.I.N.K., 28 West 44 St., #609, New York, NY 10036 or at www.playforpink.org Kinga Lampert, Co-Chair William Lauder, Co-Chair Myra Biblowit, President
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019