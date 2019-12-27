Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris O'Connell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2019

Doris OConnell, a lover of arts, family, and baking shortbread cookies, passed away on Tuesday night in her home in Port Washington. Doris was born to Lillian and William Wisnewski in Elmhurst Queens in the spring of 1929. Her love for New York and the arts transcended her personal life as she worked at Lincoln Center from October 1981 until November 30th, 2006. She assisted a total of 5 Chairs: Martin E. Segal, George Weissman, Beverly Sills, Bruce Crawford and Frank A. Bennack, Jr.



After marrying John J. OConnell, she moved to Port Washington, NY to raise her family. She was beloved by her family, friends, and coworkers. Valedictorian of her high school class, this go-getter was always ahead of her time. She set an example for her kids and grandkids that having a big, close family and working hard to pursue your passions in life are worthy aspirations.



Her legacy will live on as she is survived by her five children-Bill, Joanne, Paul, Tim, and Tina-in addition to her 17 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and sister, Lorainne Simpson. Whether it was singing with the Port Singers in Long Island, singing My Funny Valentine at a Thanksgiving dinner, or coordinating a broadway outing for the family every year, Doris was always an animated, thoughtful, and welcoming spirit in her home and community and will be sincerely missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to www.cancercarepw.org would be greatly appreciated.

Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019

