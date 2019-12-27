O'CONNELL--Doris (nee Wisnewski), former Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of Lincoln Center, age 90, of Port Washington, on December 24, 2019. Wife of the late John. Mother of five children and their spouses, seventeen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Lorraine, and many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, Saturday 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to www.cancercarepw.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019