ROTHENBERG--Doris. Violinist and educator, died on January 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Martin; devoted mother of David and Sarah, mother-in-law of Robert; proud grandmother of Benjamin and Sonya. Born in Baltimore in 1925, Doris received degrees from Peabody Institute of Music and Johns Hopkins University. She then moved to New York and received a Masters at the Teachers College of Columbia University. Her violin studies were with Oscar Shumsky and Mischa Mischakoff. A dedicated teacher, she founded and directed the Suzuki Strings Program at the Lucy Moses School for Music and Dance, as well as the C.W. Post Suzuki String program at Long Island University, and taught in the Glen Head, Long Island School District. She played in orchestras, including the Long Island and Great Neck Symphonies. Doris was an energetic force who always strove for excellence. She brought her love of music to many, and is remembered by all who came into contact with her. We appreciate the care of the staff at the Kensington White Plains in our mother's last year. Memorial contributions can be made to the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.



