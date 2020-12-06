1/1
DORIS RUSSO
RUSSO--Doris. Doris Russo. Age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isaac J. Russo, devoted mother to five loving daughters and sons-in-law: Donna Russo, Madelyn and David Jordon, Joan Jonat, Karen and Howard Franco, and Janice and Howard Tanner. Treasured grandmother to fourteen grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren, Matriarch of the family; her enduring legacy of warmth, goodness and strength, and optimistic nature will live on for generations. Born in Brooklyn, Doris grew up and remained close to four siblings. Married at 19, she and Isaac enjoyed a rich life, filled with lifelong friends both in Woodmere, NY and Florida. In business, Doris successfully operated a retail shop with neighbor Ruthie of antiques and collectibles. A founding member of the Sephardic Temple in Cedarhurst, Doris's holiday meals were legendary and later formalized in a cookbook. But her family was the center of her world and she was the center of theirs. She will be missed and in our hearts forever.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
