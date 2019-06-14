DORIS SACHS

Obituary
SACHS--Doris. Adored mother of Nancy Jacob and Stephen Blum; stepmother to Genie, Harold, Jr., and Nancy Sachs. Admired mother-in-law of Judy Corkum. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Michelle, Rodger, Elena, and Matthew. Devoted wife of the late Harold Sachs. She was an extraordinary businesswoman. Her wisdom, compassion and guidance will be a constant source of comfort to all who loved her. Services, Friday, 9:30am at "The Riverside" 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave.
Published in The New York Times on June 14, 2019
