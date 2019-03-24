Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS SHAW. View Sign

SHAW -- Doris. Doris Shaw, age 97 of Garrison, NY, died peacefully on March 16, 2019. Doris was an icon in creative retail marketing, dating back to her first assignment after graduating from Newark School of Fine Arts in 1942. She landed her first paying job as assistant art director at Loeser's Department Store in Brooklyn when she was 21. Doris' talent in directing advertising, published across all media and communication channels, led her to become the first female to head up Marketing at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, and Abraham & Straus (now Macy's). She was the Editor-in-Chief at House Beautiful magazine. She broke glass ceilings before we knew what a glass ceiling was. She was a leader and mentor and inspired people to reach their best potential. She encouraged many women to achieve, strive, reach, grow and do. Doris gave talks to the Marketing and Fashion community. She was interviewed and published in design magazines and blogs, most recently at age 91. Her homes reflected an extraordinary modern aesthetic. Her interest in design, literature and history led her to serve on the boards of the Putnam History Museum and MANITOGA/The Russel Wright Design Center. She was the former Executive Director of the Putnam History Museum. Doris was born on September 12, 1921, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Barnett H. Garey and Cora Wachsman Garey as one of eight children. Her family members tell how she opened worlds for them in culture, art, music, and theater. The effect that Doris had on her friends and family was profound and lasting. She opened our eyes to the beauty in the world. She is survived by her loving daughter Liza Darmstadt and her husband Robert of Tewksbury Township, NJ, her grandchildren Michael and Patrick Darmstadt, and four great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister Rosalie Zwain of Covina, California, and a large extended network of family and friends. Memorial services are to be announced. To send condolences to the family, please visit Doris' guestbook at:



