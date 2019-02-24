SOHNLE MORAZAN-- Doris Geraldine. 83, died peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born to the late Walter Sohnle and Helen Katt in New Brunswick, NJ. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Marco Morazan and her three sons, Marco, Cristian (Laura) and Neil (Conny), as well as her grandson, Walter and her granddaughters Madrid and Skyler. A true visionary, she was the first in her family to attend college, earning her Bachelor's degree from Douglass College and her Master's degree from Rutgers University, at a time when few people and even fewer women, attended college at all. She had an inspired career in education and teaching for over 50 years. She was a dedicated teacher, a caring, loving mother and wife, whose legacy lives on in all who knew her. You will be sorely missed Grandma!
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019