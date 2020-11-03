STOLL--Doris S. "Dvorah" passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 76 from complications from PAD. Born January 13, 1944, in Queens, New York, she was predeceased by her Father Leib (Lewis) Stoll and her mother, Sylvia Stoll (nee Kaplan). She is survived by her beloved brother, Robert Stoll of New Jersey, her niece, Karin Goldstein (Alan) and nephew, Barry Stoll, and grandniece and nephew Lara and Alex Goldstein. She leaves behind her cherished cousins from the Kaplan Family in Massachusetts and Philadelphia, and her many friends, longtime Chelsea neighbors, and her fellow congregants from Romemu and CBST (Congregation Beit Simchat Torah). Dvorah was undoubtedly a character. She was prickly on the outside, but had a warm heart and was truly generous. She enjoyed being needed and helping others. Dvorah was a hard worker and an overachiever. From her careers in the garment and printing industries to her current work as a Medicare consultant, she worked tirelessly on behalf of her clients and excelled in all her pursuits. Many in the city knew her as the devoted publisher of the newsletter New York City Up and Out, which she shepherded into existence and maintained for many years. She was always and forever a fierce and feisty advocate for LGBTQ rights, marriage equality, and many causes that championed the underdog. She took naturally to advocacy and participated in many protests and marches over the years. In her youth, she traveled widely, and until the very end maintained a keen interest in current affairs, including the upcoming election. She dearly loved her dogs - her dachshunds - and was a welcome and familiar face at the Westminster Dog show. She was a veteran of recovery - 34 years sober and proud - and greatly valued her AA friends. A devoted fan of the WNBA Liberty, she was an original season-ticket owner. She loved good theatre, and saw the Yiddish version of Fiddler on The Roof no fewer than a dozen times. She was a dear friend to many, a benefactor to causes, and a woman who found great comfort and solace in her Judaism and her synagogue communities. She suffered many losses in her life, including the loss of her dearest friends during the AIDS crisis. She lost a fortune and rebuilt it through sheer grit and determination. She was deeply wounded, but also tenacious and full of life. She will be missed and she will be remembered. Graveside Service 10:30am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Rabbi S. Kleinbaum, officiant.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store