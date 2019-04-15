WILKIE--Doris Brown Ballantyne, longtime resident of her mountain view home and member of the writing community in Margaretville, NY died on April 1st just shy of her 93rd birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Lowyd Ballantyne, MD and after his death, by her husband Jack Wilkie. Survivors include her daughter and husband Kate and Paul Goodspeed, Cathy Wilkie, Jennifer and Estee Brandon and numerous cousins. Donations may be sent to Planned Parent, and Mountainside Residential Care or your local library.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS WILKIE.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2019