DOROTHEA DARLINGTON (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHEA DARLINGTON.
Service Information
Brick Presbyterian Church
62 E 92nd St
New York, NY 10128
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Brick Presbyterian Church
Manhattan, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DARLINGTON--Dorothea. Born on November 3, 1924, passed away on November 7, 2019. Dorothea Edwina Fiske, "Dot," was a fiercely independent woman. She always let you know her mind. A dedicated friend to many, Dot served as a volunteer and board member of several groups including the American Cancer Society and the Presbyterian Home. Dot was a longtime member of the Colony Club, a place she loved. Dot married Francis LeMoyne Page in 1953, with whom she had four children: Lee, Sorrel, Pamela and Peter. She married Henry Darlington, Jr. after LeMoyne's death. She loved to travel, was a voracious reader and was full of surprises even to the end. Dot's final journey was very difficult, but she handled it with her extraordinary toughness, integrity and unique humor. Services will be held on December 14, 4pm at the Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.