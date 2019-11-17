DARLINGTON--Dorothea. Born on November 3, 1924, passed away on November 7, 2019. Dorothea Edwina Fiske, "Dot," was a fiercely independent woman. She always let you know her mind. A dedicated friend to many, Dot served as a volunteer and board member of several groups including the American Cancer Society and the Presbyterian Home. Dot was a longtime member of the Colony Club, a place she loved. Dot married Francis LeMoyne Page in 1953, with whom she had four children: Lee, Sorrel, Pamela and Peter. She married Henry Darlington, Jr. after LeMoyne's death. She loved to travel, was a voracious reader and was full of surprises even to the end. Dot's final journey was very difficult, but she handled it with her extraordinary toughness, integrity and unique humor. Services will be held on December 14, 4pm at the Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019