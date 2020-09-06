DOROTHY ADLER

ADLER--Dorothy, passed away at the age of 101 in her Palm Beach, FL home on September 1, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passionate about the Jewish community. Born Dorothy Schepps on May 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY to Frank and Rose (Longberg) Schepps. She married Herbert Adler in 1941. Dorothy was predeceased by Herbert Adler, and son Michael Adler of Washington, DC. She is survived by daughters Carol Adler of New York, NY and Ellen (Barry) Direnfeld of Arlington, VA; grandchildren Robin (Scott) Weisman of Brookline, MA, Deanna Levine of Denver, CO, Lauren Direnfeld of Reston, VA, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Direnfeld of Arlington, VA and Daniel (Lauren Tavar) Direnfeld of Falls Church, VA, Sarah Adler of New York, NY and Eve Adler (Dr. Hal Schwartzstein) of Kew Gardens, NY; great- grandchildren Sydney and Zachary Weisman, Cecile and Genevieve Direnfeld and Arthur and Marlon Schwartzstein. A private service is being held in Virginia. Donations may be made to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, 1 Harvard Cir, Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.





