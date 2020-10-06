DOROTHY BAILEY

BAILEY--Dorothy T. After a 5 year fight, Dorothy T. Bailey, 63, succumbed to cancer on October 3, 2020 at NYU Tish Hospital in New York. She was a woman of remarkable character and strength. Born in Teaneck, NJ to the late Lester DeVries and Mary Parsons, Dorothy left high school at age 17 to accept a full scholarship to New York University where she studied business and finance as a university scholar. She received her BA in accounting from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business and worked on Wall Street for 20 years, rising to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Business Manager of Institutional Client Services at Merrill Lynch, at the time one of the highest business positions in the firm occupied by a woman. Since that time, Dorothy has been a strong advocate and mentor for women in business. Even during her cancer treatment, Dorothy continued her business pursuits co-founding Bailey Allen Advisors, Stanton Advisors and working as a career coach. Dorothy raised her family in Rumson, New Jersey where she devoted her time to volunteering and service throughout her community. She volunteered in the religious education program at Holy Cross Church. She was a volunteer and committee chair for the Rumson PTO and a trustee of the Rumson Education Foundation, which she served as a Co-President helping to lead the Chromebook Project, one of REF's largest grant awards to the Rumson School District. She also started a group through Lunch Break collecting donated prom dresses and jewelry for distribution to underprivileged high school girls. Her interests included family ski trips to Stratton, VT and going to the theater, with season tickets to both the Two River Theater in Red Bank and the Roundabout Theater in New York City - the city she forever adored. Dorothy is survived by her husband Michael and three loving children, Elizabeth, Rachel and Samuel as well as her brothers, Peter and Paul and sisters, Ann and Margaret. We all will miss Dorothy terribly. A wake will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4-8pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 30 Ward Avenue, Rumson, New Jersey 07760 on Thursday, October 8 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lunch Break Red Bank at: donatenow.net
workforgood. org/lunchbreak. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website available at johnedayfuneralhome.com
for further information.