DOROTHY CUNNINGHAM

CUNNINGHAM--Dorothy J., of New Providence, NJ passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 92. A graduate of Caldwell College, she received a Master of Science Degree from Catholic University of America and a PhD in Physiology from Yale University. From 1970-1995 she was on the faculty of the School of Health Sciences, Hunter College, CUNY. She is survived by two beloved nieces, Carol Marie Mohoney and Maryalice Chech as well as several grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Alice C. Monahan. A visitation will be held at McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Ave., Union, NJ at 9:30am on October 8, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:45am at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 306 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ on October 8, 2020. A graveside service to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 712 Grove Street, Upper Montclair, NJ. She will be greatly missed by both family and friends. Condolences and fond memories can be shared at www.McCrackenFuneral Home.com
. Friends and family who are unable to attend services are invited to view Dorothy's funeral mass online at boxcast.tv/view/funeral-mas
s---dorothy-j-cunningham-vjdffrs2rw05tkua1v8q