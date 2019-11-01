DeCARLO--Dorothy. Died on October 27, 2019, after a long illness. She was 95 years old. Born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Templeton Barrett, she was predeceased by her siblings, Edwin, Elizabeth Uttal, and Mary Louise Stewart, and by her husband of 58 years, Charles R. DeCarlo, who was president of Sarah Lawrence from 1969 to 1981. She is survived by their children, Tessa (Danny Goldberg), Rachel, Elisa (Jeff Shames) and Dean (Jane Beal), and her loving grandchildren, Lina Goldberg, Max Goldberg, Lucy DeCarlo and Clara DeCarlo. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Dot was a talented and dedicated painter, ceramicist, sculptor, and cellist with a passionate interest in theater, books, and film and a great love for dogs. Her energy, humor, and vigorously expressed opinions will be missed by the many people whose lives she enlivened.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 1, 2019