Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY DECARLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeCARLO--Dorothy. Died on October 27, 2019, after a long illness. She was 95 years old. Born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Templeton Barrett, she was predeceased by her siblings, Edwin, Elizabeth Uttal, and Mary Louise Stewart, and by her husband of 58 years, Charles R. DeCarlo, who was president of Sarah Lawrence from 1969 to 1981. She is survived by their children, Tessa (Danny Goldberg), Rachel, Elisa (Jeff Shames) and Dean (Jane Beal), and her loving grandchildren, Lina Goldberg, Max Goldberg, Lucy DeCarlo and Clara DeCarlo. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Dot was a talented and dedicated painter, ceramicist, sculptor, and cellist with a passionate interest in theater, books, and film and a great love for dogs. Her energy, humor, and vigorously expressed opinions will be missed by the many people whose lives she enlivened.



DeCARLO--Dorothy. Died on October 27, 2019, after a long illness. She was 95 years old. Born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Templeton Barrett, she was predeceased by her siblings, Edwin, Elizabeth Uttal, and Mary Louise Stewart, and by her husband of 58 years, Charles R. DeCarlo, who was president of Sarah Lawrence from 1969 to 1981. She is survived by their children, Tessa (Danny Goldberg), Rachel, Elisa (Jeff Shames) and Dean (Jane Beal), and her loving grandchildren, Lina Goldberg, Max Goldberg, Lucy DeCarlo and Clara DeCarlo. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Dot was a talented and dedicated painter, ceramicist, sculptor, and cellist with a passionate interest in theater, books, and film and a great love for dogs. Her energy, humor, and vigorously expressed opinions will be missed by the many people whose lives she enlivened. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close