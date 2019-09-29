HELFAND - Dorothy B. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Dorothy B. Helfand, beloved wife of the late Arnold, and cherished mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Sherry and Robert Wiener. Dorothy embodied the spirit of true tzedakah and Jewish philanthropy, and her legacy is being carried on by her family. She will be missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children Sherry Wiener (Robert), Gary (Lisa), and Israel (Cathy); to her grandchildren; to her great-grandchildren; and to the entire family. Amy A.B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019