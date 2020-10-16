DOROTHY HOBERMAN

HOBERMAN--Dorothy, died peacefully at home on October 13, 2020, lifelong New Yorker born March 29, 1923. Cherished wife of the late Solomon Hoberman, beloved mother of James Hoberman (Shelley) and Jane Hoberman (Bob Kelly), adored grandmother to Mara, Jesse, Anna, Will and Zoe, and fond great-grandmother of six. A serious reader and a serious wit. She loved Astaire and Rogers, attended Brooklyn College, worked as a social worker, volunteered as a museum docent. May her memory be for blessing. Contributions in her name can be made to WNYC.





