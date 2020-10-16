1/
DOROTHY HOBERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOBERMAN--Dorothy, died peacefully at home on October 13, 2020, lifelong New Yorker born March 29, 1923. Cherished wife of the late Solomon Hoberman, beloved mother of James Hoberman (Shelley) and Jane Hoberman (Bob Kelly), adored grandmother to Mara, Jesse, Anna, Will and Zoe, and fond great-grandmother of six. A serious reader and a serious wit. She loved Astaire and Rogers, attended Brooklyn College, worked as a social worker, volunteered as a museum docent. May her memory be for blessing. Contributions in her name can be made to WNYC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved