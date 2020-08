KALLMAN--Dorothy, "Dotty," age 97, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in her home in New York City. Dorothy's lifelong passion was the arts and her works have found their way to museum and private collections. Dorothy is survived by her younger brother, Irwin Kallman and wife Judith of Greenwich, CT and sister-in-law, Audrey Kallman of NYC, as well as six nieces and nephews. We will always remember Dorothy for her intelligent wit and independence.





