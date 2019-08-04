KAYE--Dorothy M., 100, of Lauderhill, FL, formerly of Merrick, NY, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife of the late Martin Kaye. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Joan Kaye of New York City and Danny Kaye and Roseann Patrissi of Los Angeles; her grandchildren Michael, Emily (Steve Bursky) and Sophie; and her great-grandchildren Morgan and Chloe Bursky. A dedicated educator and mentor, she taught at JFK High School in Bellmore. For 20 years, she was a Board Director, President and Vice President of a Florida Hadassah chapter. She will be greatly missed. The family will be sitting Shiva in Manhattan at the home of Larry and Joan Kaye, 515 East 89th St, apt. 6A, Wednesday, August 7, from 4-9pm.



